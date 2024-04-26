Ten Hag on Rashford, injuries and Old Trafford atmosphere

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been facing the media ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley at Old Trafford.

Reporters from The Sun, The Mirror the Manchester Evening News were in attendance but were not permitted to ask questions, after the United boss took exception to their criticism and coverage of their FA Cup semi-final against Coventry last week.

Here is what he had to say:

Ten Hag offered his backing to Marcus Rashford: "Lot of sympathy for Rashy of course. Last year was a brilliant season - the best of his career - and you saw what he is capable of. This year he didn’t give performances and people [have been] very critical. I think we have to back him and push him to get back to the levels of last year."

Mason Mount will return to the squad for the Burnley game, but otherwise it is the same personnel as against Sheffield United, so Rashford is unlikely to return.

He thinks Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are all likely to return from injury this season: "Yes, I think so. They returned, all three onto the pitch. Next week, they have to make a step into team training and we think they can be available for the last weeks. They are progressing well."

He wants the team to be "better organised out of possession and play at a high intensity" between now and the end of the season. He also feels they have made huge progress in possession this season, and thinks it is "immense" how United have developed their attacking way of play.

He wants his attacking players to contribute more discipline and put more pressure on the ball when the team are defending.

On Burnley: "They play high intensity football and have changed their approach a little. They are now more in a survival mode and are doing pretty well. In the last couple of games, they have got good results and will be hard to beat."

He believes the supporters have not turned against the players: "The fans are behind us always. We are back at Old Trafford and the reception on Wednesday was louder than I have heard. Away from home they are also always supportive and backing the team. There is a good connection between the team and the fans."

He feels United have not been able to put in the performances they would like this season due to the number of players unavailable and believes the fans understand this.