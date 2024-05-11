Ten Hag has no regrets over taking Man Utd job

Erik ten Hag has reached three domestic cup finals as Man Utd manager [Getty Images]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he has never regretted taking the job despite the club's current problems.

Ten Hag still has a year left on his contract but is under immense pressure after a terrible run of results, culminating in the humiliating 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

United have slipped to eighth in the Premier League, outside the European places, with growing speculation new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe might be tempted to make a change.

"I don't regret being here for one second," said Ten Hag.

"This is a massive club. You don't know the challenges you have to face until you are in it. But I wanted this challenge."

Ten Hag won the EFL Cup in his first season, ending United's six-year trophy drought. He also reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League.

The former Ajax boss says that was an "over-achievement" and this season's struggles are due, in large part, to a terrible run of injuries that has left Ten Hag repeatedly having to change his central defensive pairings and deprived him of an orthodox left-back for virtually the entire campaign.

Ten Hag's critics say that is no excuse for recent performances that have led to United winning just once, excluding extra-time and penalties, in the past nine games.

Reports emerged in the wake of the Palace debacle that United's players no longer backed the 54-year-old - a suggestion Ten Hag rejects.

"There is great team spirit," he said. "In almost every game they fought.

"Not on Monday [at Palace], that is why I was so disappointed. But in all the other games they have fought. I can't have any doubts about this."

Ten Hag is an 'excellent coach' - Arteta

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford on Sunday as Mikel Arteta's side look to regain top spot from Manchester City.

Despite winning just one of their past 16 Premier League visits to the Theatre of Dreams, Arsenal are heavy favourites to win this weekend.

Arteta, though, is not underestimating Ten Hag's side and says the Dutchman should be given more time by the club.

"I can only talk about what I think about him as a coach. He's an excellent coach. I admire his teams, both Ajax and United,” Arteta replied when asked about Ten Hag's position.

"Hopefully he gets the time because we are colleagues and we know how difficult it is in this league and what the margins are - hopefully that's the case because I think he is an excellent coach."

The Spaniard added he had "huge respect" for Ten Hag and says he understands what the former Ajax manager is attempting to do at United.