Ten Hag on missing Murtough and 'even more important' Maguire

Manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before his side's trip to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (17:30 BST kick-off).

United realistically need to win to keep alive their fading hopes of a top-four finish.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Ten Hag admitted he would miss the support of football director John Murtough, who is leaving his role after 11 years at the club, because they have worked very well together.

He added that he works very well with the new ownership and conditions are "still perfect" for him.

Forward Marcus Rashford is back in training after limping off against Liverpool. He will be assessed but could be available at Vitality Stadium.

Ten Hag said Scott McTominay is unlikely to be involved, but added that the midfielder "will push" to be involved after a knee injury.

Harry Maguire is "even more important" to United's defence because of injuries to Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans. Ten Hag added: "We need him to get results and achieve our targets."

He conceded his side were "mentally not ready" for the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December. He said he expects Saturday's game to be no different, adding: "They want to fight with you, so you have to have the belief to win the battles."

Asked about dropping seven points from winning positions in a week against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool, Ten Hag said: "The most important part is to put yourself in a winning position. It was not luck."

However, he added: "You have to bring the win over the line. We should act better and have to manage situations better."

