Ten Hag has to get it right - Meulensteen

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen says "there is more at stake" than just winning a trophy in Saturday's FA Cup final.

The Red Devils' only hope of qualifying for Europe now rests on beating holders Manchester City following a "disappointing" Premier League campaign.

"Since I was at Manchester United, the tables have turned dramatically," said Meulensteen on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It is a one-off game and they have to win to get into Europe, so there is a bit more at stake than just winning the trophy.

"It is hugely important because winning the FA Cup would mean it is a poor season with a silver lining.

"For Erik ten Hag it is important because he has been under scrutiny for a long time, but he is a fighter. He will not give up and he will do everything he can to get it right on Saturday.

"He is under huge pressure but that only affects you if you let it. He keeps reminding everyone that he is there to do a job and that is the only thing he can do. The answer is on the pitch.

"It is consistency versus incontinency on Saturday, but Ten Hag has to get it right.

"All the odds are stacked against them and that is something they have to overcome as well."

