Ten Hag on Maguire and Shaw, competition for places and VAR
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before his side's final Premier League game of the season at Brighton on Sunday (16:00 BST kick-off).
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
On the potential for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw to play in the FA Cup final against Manchester City next weekend: "There is a fair chance Harry Maguire will be available. Luke is more complicated. He has less of a chance but has a very small one. He had a setback, now we have to find out how bad it is."
On whether he knows why his side have had so many injuries this season: "I know but I don’t share. It’s not important. We can’t change things. That is the future and across the summer, not for now."
On the competition for places created by the form of Amad Diallo and Sofyan Amrabat: "They have progressed across the season. They deserved their chance and took it. That’s a problem which is good. It is what I need and was waiting for all season. It’s a luxury problem. You need competition to win games."
On facing Brighton: "It’s a difficult style of play. I admire it. It’s a real challenge so it's up to us to get the right plan and the right execution."
On the prospect of ditching VAR: "I don’t think there is a way back. In principle, it makes football more fair, but there are some problems. We have to find the solutions to these problems and make improvements."