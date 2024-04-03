Ten Hag on injuries, league 'intensity' and Mount

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game at Chelsea (kick-off 20:15 BST).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said there "are no more injures" other than centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez.

Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire have been in training and are available to face Chelsea. Winger Amad Diallo also returns after serving his one-match suspension.

On the number of muscle injuries this season: "We have an idea why [there have been so many] and we will work on that internally and will deal with it. But it is not only us."

He said the Premier League's "intensity" and high standards have contributed to many teams having injury crises this season, adding: "The overload in schedule and international football is huge."

On how this has affected his game management: "We don’t train because we recover and then we go to the next game."

He praised midfielder Mason Mount for the "big impact" he made against Brentford, but said his minutes must be "carefully" managed to "keep him fit".

On the disappointing team performance against the Bees: "Sometimes you are not playing well but we are Manchester United and you still have to win. Then when you are winning you can’t give it away. That was my biggest disappointment."