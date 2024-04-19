Ten Hag on Garnacho, Casemiro, Sancho and Coventry

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final with Coventry at Wembley on Sunday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

In response to Alejandro Garnacho 'liking' two well-read social media posts that were critical of Ten Hag around last Saturday's draw at Bournemouth: "Alejandro is a young player. He has a lot to learn. He apologised for it and we move on."

The latest on Jadon Sancho, who has reached the Champions League semi-finals on loan with Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Ten Hag in September: "We know he is a fantastic player. That is not a surprise. That is not the issue."

On Casemiro's form: "Last season he was fantastic. He never scored so many goals. This season he struggled with a bad injury but he is such a winner, all his career he won. Everywhere he was there was success. I trust he will also give us success. I am very confident in him. He is a fighter and an important player for us."

On scrapping FA Cup replays: "It is very sad for British football culture but it is inevitable. It is due to the overload in the schedule, which is dictated by Fifa and Uefa. There is so much overload on the players and it has to stop. I feel really sad for English football. But for top players we have to make some space in the schedule."