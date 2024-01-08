Ten Hag has faith in Altay Bayindir

Simon Stone banner

You wouldn't know it from the efforts that have gone into keeping Andre Onana for as long as possible but Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists he has confidence in second choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The Turkey international is yet to play a single minute for United since his £4.3m arrival from Fenerbahce and his debut is unlikely to come tonight.

Onana's release has been secured for the FA Cup third round tie at Wigan and, probably, the Premier League match with Tottenham on 14 January, after which he will fly straight to the Ivory Coast for Cameroon's first African Cup of Nations match the following day.

United feel justified in taking this stance given when they signed Onana, they thought the former Inter Milan keeper had quit international football, only to reverse his decision once the season had begun.

Yet they do accept Onana will leave - and Bayindir (or Tom Heaton) will have to play.

"At some point Andre will go," said Ten Hag. "We are totally happy and we constructed this group of keepers because we are comfortable with this.

"We have confidence in them both. They are very good goalkeepers, both experienced at the highest levels. I think we can have a lot of belief that we have coverage."