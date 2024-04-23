Ten Hag on 'embarrassing' semi-final reaction and 'provoked' Antony

Manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday (20:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On if he understands why external reaction to Sunday's FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry City on penalties has been more like that to a defeat: "No. Absolutely not. Someone asked the question after the game, 'is it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you [the media] was embarrassing. Top football is about results. We made it to a final. To reach the final twice, in two years, is magnificent. For me, as a manager - four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace."

On Antony celebration after the shootout, when he cupped his ears at the defeated Coventry players: "He was provoked. You saw the reaction not the provocation. But he should not do it."

On working with new technical director Jason Wilcox: "We will be very close. We have to form a partnership, that is very important. I met him for the first time yesterday. This week is busy, but next week we will speak. We are a little behind in the process so we will speed it up."

On the injury situation: "We had a problem with Garnacho - that's why we took him off during the game, but I think he will be fine. We have to assess Scott McTominay but he is really doubtful. Marcus Rashford is also doubtful. Bruno Fernandes has an issue with his hand but I think he can make it."