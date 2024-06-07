Ten Hag could leave by ‘mutual consent’ as United wait to hold talks with ‘priority’ Southgate after Euros

In an update that very few Manchester United fans will take kindly to, Gareth Southgate has been deemed the club’s ‘priority’ target to replace Erik ten Hag.

That comes from the Independent this afternoon, which claims that the Red Devils hierarchy are still continuing their full assessment of the 2023/2024 campaign as well as Ten Hag’s tenure as a whole up to this stage. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. are adamant about making the right decision, given that it’s their ‘first big call’ of the INEOS era.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman – like fans – is growing frustrated with the tedious wait. He is actively ‘pushing for clarity’, and the situation could result in him leaving by ‘mutual consent’.

Southgate rules out United talks ahead of Euro 2024

However, the delay is largely due to Southgate’s preparation for the Euros with England, as the manager has ruled out any negotiations until after the tournament has concluded on July 14. It’d certainly be an awkward reunion with Marcus Rashford, whom he omitted from his squad, should he be chosen to succeed Ten Hag.

Thomas Frank, Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have all been considered by United chiefs, with only the Brentford boss under contract with a club.

Miguel Delaney’s report adds: “United’s new senior figures like Sir Dave Brailsford have worked with Southgate in the past, and one reason he has become the main target for the job is the belief that he can be the figurehead for a wider cultural change at the club in the same way he did with England.

A strong coaching staff would similarly be developed underneath him, to go with the new football structure above. The protracted wait for Dan Ashworth’s arrival has illustrated that Ineos are willing to wait for exactly the right man in the most important positions.”

