Ten Hag closes in on new Man United deal as ‘changes’ imminent

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United have ‘almost agreed’ on a new contract for the manager.

The Red Devils decided to stick with the Dutchman after he guided the team to victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, his second trophy in two seasons at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag had come under severe pressure last term after leading the club to eighth, their worst finish in the Premier League era.

But after choosing not to move on from the 54-year-old despite holding talks with potential replacements, Man United are set to hand him a new deal.

Talks over a contract extension with the coach’s agents are reaching the ‘final stages’, according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that terms are set to be finalised this week.

The fresh deal will come with changes to the coaching staff. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been mooted as a ‘strong candidate’ to join the backroom team ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The former Man United striker has been linked with the vacant Burnley job after Vincent Kompany left Turf Moor to take over from Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since resigning from his role as head coach at PSV Eindhoven in May 2023, citing a lack of support from the club’s board.

He had won the 2023 Johan Cruyff Shield and 2022–23 KNVB Cup with the Eredivisie outfit, having previously worked on the coaching staff of the Netherlands national team.

During his time with the Red Devils, Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in 205 appearances and won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup. He also picked up the 2001-02 PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, and 2002-03 Premier League Golden Boot and Premier League Player of the Season.

