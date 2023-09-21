Ten Greater Cincinnati high school football players we didn't see coming

At the halfway point of the Greater Cincinnati high school football season, multiple teams have surprised fans with winning records and standout performances.

Many high school coaches preach "we over me" and playing for the name on the front of the jersey instead of the name on the back. But sometimes, the individuals should be applauded for their efforts, because where would a team be without every single player on the roster providing for the good of the team?

Here are 10 players who have stepped up for their team so far this season, and how their contributions have made a positive difference.

OHSAA football computer rankings: Where do Southwest Ohio teams stand as postseason nears?

Kentucky high school football poll: Which Northern Kentucky teams are ranked, and where?

Carter Barnthouse, Waynesville

The Spartans are 4-1 at the season's midway point for the fourth time in the last five years. Barnthouse's efforts are part of the reason why. The linebacker has 27 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. His best game came in Week 5 against Oakwood when he had nine tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.

Although he has shifted his focus to defense, Barnthouse also has nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. His lone score helped put the game out of reach as Waynesville beat Greeneview 24-20.

Kendall Buck-Barber, Newport

The sophomore is first in Class 1A and tied for second among all Kentucky high schools with four interceptions. He had two interceptions in Week 5 against Ludlow, including a pick six that proved to be the game-winner.

He also has 16 tackles, three for loss, and his older brother, Kahlil, is second on the team with 26 tackles.

Justice Burnam, Anderson

There was no question that Anderson would continue its aerial attack after the graduation of Griffin Scalf, who threw for 8,714 career yards. The only question was who would replace him.

Burnam has proven to be quite the replacement. Halfway through the season, he has thrown for 1,543 yards and 16 touchdowns with only three interceptions. The junior has only thrown for 300 yards or more twice, but they were 391- and 445-yard performances. In leading the Raptors to a 4-1 record, he also has three games with at least three touchdowns.

Anderson quarterback Justice Burnam leads the Eastern Cincinnati Conference in passing yards.

More: Greater Cincinnati high school football: Games to watch in Week 6

Yurii Collins Comer, Lloyd Memorial

Coming off a 2022 season in which he only had 156 rushing yards and one touchdown, the junior is fourth in Class 3A and eighth in the entire state with 779 rushing yards. He has scored 11 touchdowns, good for an average of 2.2 scores per game. His best offensive performance of the season was a 313-yard, three-touchdown effort against Boone County.

As a defensive back, he has registered 22 total tackles.

Lloyd Memorial running back Yurii Collins Comer (1) has rushed for 100 yards or more four times this season.

Eugene Harney, Sycamore

The senior has brought his skills as a 150-pound Division I state champion wrestler to the gridiron. Harney currently leads the Greater Miami Conference with 722 rushing yards, 217 yards more than second-leading rusher Ryder Hooks.

After a week one loss to Kings in which he gained 41 yards, Harney has four straight weeks of at least 150 rushing yards and has brought his average up to 144 yards per game. He has eight scores in the last three weeks after not scoring a touchdown in the first two games of the season.

Eugene Harney (25) and Nicholas Brannam (1) celebrate a Sycamore victory with the fans at Sycamore Stadium, Sept. 1, 2023.

Wyatt Hatfield, Conner

Hatfield is the latest in a string of dual-threat quarterbacks who have taken the field for Conner. Under center, he has 459 passing yards and five touchdowns. He is also the Cougars' leading rusher with 482 yards and six touchdowns.

His best collective performance came in a 34-7 win over Lafayette when he threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.

J.J. Miller, Williamsburg

Williamsburg is one of two undefeated teams in the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference, but the league is full of potent passers.

Miller is currently third in the conference with 1,486 yards and leads all quarterbacks with 21 touchdown passes. Against Hillsboro and Portsmouth Notre Dame, he threw for 788 total yards and 12 touchdowns.

The senior is also making history. In Week 4, he broke Bill Brewer's school record with eight touchdown passes. He has 52 career passing touchdowns, which is tied for Brewer's school record.

Labaron Oliver, Cincinnati College Prep

The senior linebacker is third on the team with 26 tackles, is tied for the team lead with nine tackles for loss, and leads the team with 3.5 sacks. Oliver also has three forced fumbles, two of which came in a 22-9 win over Summit Country Day.

Brandon Proffit, Cincinnati Country Day

The Nighthawks are off to their first 5-0 start since 2018. They aren't just beating teams; they're blowing their opponents away. CCD has outscored its opponents 178-12 halfway through the season.

Proffitt, a sophomore defensive back, has played in all five games. He has 23 total tackles and two interceptions, one in each of his first two games. Proffitt also played wide receiver in 2022 but his shift to solely playing defense has helped the Nighthawks shut out three teams.

Sayre Smothers, La Salle

The junior defensive back has helped the Lancers smother their opponents' offense, holding three teams to 13 points or less.

Smothers only has 13 tackles so far, but he has forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and grabbed an interception, all in different games.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio high school football: Cincinnati's 10 breakout players in 2023