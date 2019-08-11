Ten breakout players to track for the 2019 college football season

Rlycd7vf42q5dxzvltxl

The college football season is almost upon us so, as usual, we take a look at 10 players who could have breakout seasons this year.



SALVON AHMED, WASHINGTON

Recruiting: Ahmed trimmed his list of top programs down to Washington, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon and Stanford. After taking an official visit to South Bend in September, he committed to the Huskies a few days later.

The skinny: Ahmed has been waiting his turn while Myles Gaskin continued to lead the backfield in Seattle. Now with Gaskin graduated, Ahmed, who totaled 996 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons, will have the backfield spotlight to himself. With the Huskies also introducing a new quarterback into the offense, former five-star Jacob Eason, Ahmed should be given plenty of opportunities to shine.

Farrell’s take: Ahmed was a four-star athlete out of high school who could have also played wide receiver or defensive back and that athleticism and versatility showed last season. The offense is expected to be potent at Washington, even with some new names in key spots.

ASMAR BILAL, NOTRE DAME

