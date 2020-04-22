The Giants have made their share of mistakes, trading away Hall-of-Famers decades ago, and in recent years lavishing massive contracts on underperforming players. But when you look at the history of the franchise, a trend shows up.

For the most part, they have gotten the better of trades, particularly in the last couple of decades. Angel Pagan, Jake Peavy Freddy Sanchez are among the Giants who came over in notable deals and helped the organization win titles.

They just missed this list, along with more recent additions like Will Smith and Mike Yastrzemski. So, too, did guys like Mike Krukow, Livan Hernandez, Kirk Rueter, and Rich Reuschel. The franchise has made so many lopsided deals that it was hard to narrow it down to 10.

Here are the ones that made the cut, the 10 best trades in Giants history ...

Ten best trades in Giants history that paid off for San Francisco originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area