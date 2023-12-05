Advertisement

Ten Ashland County players selected to Division VI and VII OPSWA All-Ohio football teams

James Simpson II, Ashland Times-Gazette
·1 min read

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association (OPSA) has made their 2023 selections for All-Ohio football teams in Division VI and VII. Ten players from Ashland County earned All-Ohio football honors.

Division VI

First-Team Defense: Caleb Cunningham, Crestview, Defensive Lineman; Eric Groesser, Black River, Punter

Third-Team Defense: Gavin Barker, Crestview, Linebacker; Kollin Cline, Mapleton, Defensive Back

Mapleton's Kollin Cline looks for running room against South Central.
Mapleton's Kollin Cline looks for running room against South Central.

Honorable Mention: Liam Kuhn, Crestview, Quarterback; Tyson Ringler, Crestview, Wide Receiver/Tight End; Cade St. Clair, Northwestern, Wide Receiver/Tight End; Mark Miller, Mapleton, Defensive Lineman; Baylor Weiser, Loudonville, Linebacker

Division VII

Honorable Mention: Braylen Jarvis, Hillsdale, Linebacker

Hillsdale Braylen Jarvis intercepting a pass in a game this season.
Hillsdale Braylen Jarvis intercepting a pass in a game this season.

Twitter: @JamesSimpsonII

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ten Ashland County players earn All-Ohio football selections