Ten Ashland County players selected to Division VI and VII OPSWA All-Ohio football teams
The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association (OPSA) has made their 2023 selections for All-Ohio football teams in Division VI and VII. Ten players from Ashland County earned All-Ohio football honors.
Division VI
First-Team Defense: Caleb Cunningham, Crestview, Defensive Lineman; Eric Groesser, Black River, Punter
Third-Team Defense: Gavin Barker, Crestview, Linebacker; Kollin Cline, Mapleton, Defensive Back
Honorable Mention: Liam Kuhn, Crestview, Quarterback; Tyson Ringler, Crestview, Wide Receiver/Tight End; Cade St. Clair, Northwestern, Wide Receiver/Tight End; Mark Miller, Mapleton, Defensive Lineman; Baylor Weiser, Loudonville, Linebacker
Division VII
Honorable Mention: Braylen Jarvis, Hillsdale, Linebacker
