From mashed to baked to roasted to scalloped, there are endless ways to serve a potato, and because they're so versatile, potatoes make the perfect side dishes or appetizers for any occasion. You may not even realize just how many delicious potato recipes are available, and from crispy and light to creamy and decadent, you're sure to find a potato dish to satisfy everyone at your table. Choosing what side dishes to serve at a dinner can be just as difficult as picking the main course, whether you're planning a simple weeknight meal or your Thanksgiving feast.