As temps soar in Chicago, these are the hottest games in Cubs history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs will get to contend with scorching heat and humidity on several occasions this week, with temperatures soaring into the 90s as they continue a lengthy homestand at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have several day games on the docket this week, including a Sunday matinee against the St. Louis Cardinals. They’ll also take on the San Francisco Giants at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, and the New York Mets at 1:20 on Friday.

Temperatures throughout the week are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s, with high humidity expected early on in the week, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Even with those temperatures, the Cubs won’t set a record this week for the hottest game ever played at Wrigley Field. According to Stathead, that mark currently belongs to a June 20, 1953 contest between the Cubs and Brooklyn Dodgers at the Friendly Confines, with the temperature soaring to 104 degrees at first pitch.

The game is one of three the Cubs have played at Wrigley where the game time temperature was 100 degrees or warmer. The most recent, played against the Cincinnati Reds in July 1995, is the warmest night game ever played at the stadium, with the temperature at 103 degrees as Steve Traschel threw the first pitch of the game to Thomas Howard.

In total, the Cubs have played 20 games at Wrigley Field with a temperature of 95 degrees or warmer at first pitch, with the most recent of the bunch coming in June 2018 against the Minnesota Twins.

The Cubs have played 17 night games at the Friendly Confines with a first pitch temperature of 90 degrees or warmer, and they could add to that total with night games on Monday and Tuesday against the Giants.

Fans are permitted to bring empty reusable plastic bottles into Wrigley Field, and can refill them at water fountains within the stadium. Factory-sealed plastic bottles of water can also be brought into the stadium, according to the team’s website.

No glass bottles, cans, or metal bottles can be brought into the ballpark.

