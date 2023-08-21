Temps skyrocket as area faces excessive heat warning through Thursday

Aug. 21—Here comes the heat.

Starting at noon today and reaching deep into Thursday, the area will be placed into an excessive heat warning.

According to the National Weather Services, temperatures are expected to spike across that time period with temperatures pushing the 90s and into the triple digits. Heat indexes of 100 to 113 are expected over these four days.

Along with the heat will come humidity, compounding the situation.

People are asked to reschedule, if possible, strenuous activities to early mornings or the evening with plenty of rest breaks in shaded areas or air conditioning.

People should also drink plenty of fluids.

The warning is slated to end at 8 p.m. Thursday and temps are expected to start going down Friday. Highs of 79 and 78 are predicted for Saturday and Sunday respectively.