Temporary restraining order issued will allow multi-transfer athletes to be immediately eligible

According to Justin Williams of The Athletic, Judge John Preston Bailey has issued a temporary restraining order in regards to athletes seeking multi-transfer waivers.

This TRO will remain in effect over the next 14 days and the next hearing will come two days after Christmas when the restraining order period comes to a close.

As of now, athletes who have transferred multiple times would be immediately eligible to participate. This is expected to become very messy over the next several weeks and potentially the next several months while this plays out in court.

Under current rules, athletes are permitted to transfer once without the need for a waiver. Multi-transfer athletes require a waiver to be eligible unless they are graduate transfers, who are immediately eligible.

BREAKING: In Ohio vs NCAA, Judge John Preston Bailey issues a temporary restraining order (for the next 14 days) that grants immediate eligibility to any college athletes currently seeking it via a multi-transfer waiver. Next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27, 2023. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) December 13, 2023

College Sports Wire and the College Wire Network will continue to monitor the situation in regards to this legal proceeding and provide updates as they are made available.

Contact/Follow us at the College Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of College Sports news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire