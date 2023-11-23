How will tempo dictate Ohio State men's basketball's tournament game against Alabama?

For the past four years, college basketball has been played at a few different speeds. There’s the plodding associated with some of the Big Ten’s more defensive teams, there’s a more standard pace, there’s up-tempo and then there’s Nate Oats at Alabama.

Hired from Buffalo in 2019, Oats has overseen an Alabama system that has finished as one of the 11 fastest paces in Division I in each of his first four seasons. The Crimson Tide are the only team to have done that, but it’s not just that they play fast – Alabama has been a top-40 team in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom.com that has also been top-20 in percentage of shots taken from 3-point range.

SEC speed? The Buckeyes are going to get a firsthand look Friday evening when they face No. 17 Alabama to open play in the Emerald Coast Classic. And although Ohio State is aiming to play with a faster tempo this season, coach Chris Holtmann said they’re not looking to get into a track meet against the Crimson Tide.

“We’re not going to change up too much of how we play,” Holtmann said Tuesday. “We’re going to play with great pace, play with aggressiveness. Defensively is going to be the challenge in terms of figuring out how to slow down what they do, which they’ve got really good personnel and great spacing.”

Four games in, two of which were against teams that exclusively played zone defense, Ohio State is playing at its fastest tempo during Holtmann’s tenure. KenPom has the Buckeyes at 67.8 possessions per 40 minutes, which still ranks 260th nationally. And faster doesn’t always mean better: the 2016-17 Buckeyes finished with an adjusted tempo of 68.0 and went 17-15 in what was coach Thad Matta’s final season.

So it’s not just that Alabama is playing fast, it’s that it is also hitting shots. As of Wednesday morning, the Tide were averaging 119.9 points per 100 possessions, making 48.9% of their 3-point attempts and boasting an effective field goal percentage of 66.2.

Each of those numbers are No. 1 nationally. Alabama is doing it without Jahvon Quinerly, who transferred to Memphis for his sixth season of college basketball, and Brandon Miller, last year’s SEC freshman of the year and the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

“It’s likely to be the best offense we play all year,” Holtmann said. “Great shooting. Great floor spacing. I don’t think they’re shooting quite as many 3s as what they did last year with Quinerly transferring out, and they lost an NBA pick, but they’re still a high-volume 3-point shooting team. They’re really, really accurate right now.”

In wins against Morehead State, Indiana State, South Alabama and Mercer, Alabama has topped 100 points three times and scored 98 in the other game. Ohio transfer Mark Sears, a Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native, leads the Tide at 19.5 points per game and is one of four players shooting at least 50% from 3 after taking at least 10 of them this year.

Ohio State is shooting 35.4% from 3 after going 11 for 44 (25.0%) through the first two games. The Buckeyes are taking 35.3% of their shots from deep this year, 228th-most in the country. If they’re there, Holtmann said he wants his team firing from 3.

“There’s an element of understanding what our game plan is, but guys have to be aggressive too,” he said. “I don’t think you want to have a group that’s passive in any way. It’s gonna be a faster paced game for sure. I think we understand that.”

The Buckeyes flew to Florida after practicing Tuesday afternoon at Value City Arena. They’ll practice Wednesday morning in Niceville and then Thursday evening before enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner together.

