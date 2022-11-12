Halftime report: Clemson leads Louisville by two touchdowns

Reuters

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a record for October, data showed on Friday, with land-clearing in the region speeding up as the country undergoes a transition to a more conservation-friendly government. Preliminary government satellite data collected by space research agency Inpe showed that 903.86 square kilometers (348.98 square miles) were cleared in the region last month, the highest for the period since tracking began in 2015 and up 3.1% year-on-year. From January to October, 9,494 square kilometers were cleared, equal to an area more than 12 times the size of New York City and also a record for the period, exceeding the previous high set in 2019 by 12.7%.