Halftime report: Clemson leads Louisville by two touchdowns
Swinney and the Tigers lead Louisville at the half.
Swinney and the Tigers lead Louisville at the half.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) No. 7 LSU forced and recovered a fumble on the Razorbacks' final drive with 1:19 left, and its defense held Arkansas to 249 yards in the Tigers' 13-10 win Saturday. The victory kept LSU (8-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 7 CFP) atop the SEC West standings with two games left in the regular season and kept its College Football Playoff chances alive.
Two of the more notable games on Friday’s college basketball schedule are taking place on an aircraft carrier and in a baseball stadium. No. 2 Gonzaga will face Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego harbo r to celebrate Veterans Day. Wisconsin is playing Stanford at American Family Field, the retractable-roof park that is home to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the Michigan governor race in the 2022 midterm election to earn a second term.
The Chargers have a rare arm talent in Justin Herbert. Why won't OC Joe Lombardi let Herbert be everything he can be?
See which Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is set to perform on the Nov. 15 live episode of NBC's The Voice, as well as what songs you can expect to hear from the star.
When Frankie Edgar steps into MSG for his retirement fight at UFC 281, it may just be an underground grapple in the Bronx that crosses his mind.
A September television ad he starred in is believed to be a key factor in its demise.
FTX Ventures had a 30% stake in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital.
A look at Tennessee-Missouri football postgame social media buzz.
The election of Alex Padilla, the first Latino elected to the Senate from California, marks a landmark achievement and a shift in the state's power center.
I'm just thankful I wasn't there.View Entire Post ›
Ball could be back just in time to save the Hornets from their 3-10 record.
Jack Del Rio, like tons and tons of others who follow the NFL, will be monitoring the Colts' progress with Jeff Saturday at the helm.
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a record for October, data showed on Friday, with land-clearing in the region speeding up as the country undergoes a transition to a more conservation-friendly government. Preliminary government satellite data collected by space research agency Inpe showed that 903.86 square kilometers (348.98 square miles) were cleared in the region last month, the highest for the period since tracking began in 2015 and up 3.1% year-on-year. From January to October, 9,494 square kilometers were cleared, equal to an area more than 12 times the size of New York City and also a record for the period, exceeding the previous high set in 2019 by 12.7%.
"I'm sure there will be challengers" to Trump, an advisor told The Daily Beast. "They better show up ready for war, because nothing is off the table."
On this episode of Pac-12 Tailgate, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is in the thick of the Heisman race. The Auburn transfer has a new perspective this year and being at Oregon has a lot to do with it.
Politicians have imported harmful ideas into Ohio that are impacting our local public schools, Beryl Brown Piccolantonio writes.
Five things we learned as Rutgers football lost at Michigan State.
A top U.S. border official said on Friday he had been asked to resign or be fired, a sign of tensions within U.S. President Joe Biden's administration over a record number of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post that he had been asked to step down by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a Biden Cabinet member who oversees CBP, or be removed from the role.
Brandin Cooks sent a tweet seemingly slamming the Texans after they didn't deal him at the trade deadline earlier this month.