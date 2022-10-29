Temple vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Temple vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Amherst, MA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Temple (2-5), Navy (2-5)

Temple vs Navy Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

The defense is fantastic at coming up with third down stops.

No, the run D isn’t amazing, but overall the Owls have a problem against teams that can throw enough to make open things up for everything else. Teams that weren’t able to throw – Rutgers, UMass, Lafayette – also didn’t run for a score.

Navy might not be able to throw outside of a few plays here and there, but there won’t be a whole slew of worries about the air show. Temple should be able to hold up against the run by selling out to keep the Midshipmen from getting to the outside, but …

Why Navy Will Win

It’s not like the Temple offense will put up a ton of points and big plays.

The Owl offense has managed to get past 16 points just twice so far – it was the only two wins against Lafayette and UMass. Navy might not have an amazing defense, but it mostly has issues against teams that can throw well and that’s not Temple.

The Owls don’t control the clock for long periods of time, and Navy being Navy will have it for at least 35 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Temple’s defense rise up enough to force Navy into several third and longs?

For some stretches, yes, but the Midshipmen will go on just enough good scoring marches to get up early, and they’ll take the air out of the ball in the second half.

Temple won’t be able to take advantage of its chances to take over the game – there won’t be enough of them.

Temple vs Navy Prediction, Line

Navy 24, Temple 16

Line: Navy -13.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Temple vs Navy Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

