Temple vs Houston prediction, game preview. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Temple vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Temple (3-6), Houston (5-4)

Temple vs Houston Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

Can Temple rise up against a Houston team that might be running on fumes?

This was supposed to be a huge season for the Cougars, but instead of making a push for the College Football Playoff like Cincinnati did last year, they’re battling to try to get bowl eligible after suffering a 77-63 loss in the highest scoring game in FCS history.

Meanwhile, Temple is improving in the first year under Stan Drayton with a 54-28 win over USF last week.

The O has found something in QB EJ Warner, he’s coming off a 344-yard day, and now the passing game gets to let it fly against the struggling Houston secondary.

Why Houston Will Win

Yeah, the Temple passing game is working, but there’s no ground attack, the offense is struggling on third downs, and usually points are a big problem.

The 54 last week against USF was an outlier.

Houston needs to pick itself up off the map in a hurry – it was starting to roll before whatever that was last week against SMU – but the offense is working just fine and it should be able to bomb its way out of problems.

The Temple defense isn’t good enough to hold up.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston gives up points to everyone. It doesn’t matter who it plays, it’s going to give up 400 yards.

That might a lot for Temple to do, but the passing game will be there to provide a push. However, the offense won’t move the chains enough to control the clock, the Houston offense will score in a flash, and Houston will get bowl eligible.

In this rough year, going bowling is something to celebrate.

Temple vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 41, Temple 20

Line: Houston -19.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Temple vs Houston Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News