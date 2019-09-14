Temple upsets No. 21 Maryland thanks to 3 goal-line stands

Linebackers Chapelle Russell (3) and Shaun Bradley (5) led the way for the Temple defense against Maryland. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After demolishing Syracuse a week ago, Maryland was riding high entering Saturday’s game against Temple. But the Owls would not let those good times last for the 21st-ranked Terps.

In an upset victory in Philadelphia, Temple’s defense limited a Maryland offense that scored a combined 142 points in its first two games to just 17 points. In the process, the Owls stuffed Maryland at the goal line three times, including twice in the game’s final minutes, to preserve a 20-17 victory.

Temple took a 20-15 lead with 7:27 to play on a nifty seven-yard touchdown grab by Kenny Yeboah. From there, the high-flying Terps offense would have three tries to reclaim the lead.

The first attempt resulted in a three-and-out. The second drive started from Temple’s 4-yard line after D.J. Turner broke off a 55-yard punt return. Maryland fed running back Anthony McFarland four straight times. The first run resulted in a loss of a yard. The second went for four yards down to the Temple 1.

On third down, McFarland was stuffed for no gain. On fourth, linebacker Shaun Bradley shot into the backfield to snag McFarland for a three-yard loss.

It looked a lot like the first half, when McFarland was met by a wall of defenders from a yard out.

Bradley’s big fourth-quarter play gave the ball to the Owls offense with 3:27 to play, but it wasn’t long before Temple was punting out of its own end zone. Adam Barry promptly shanked one, giving the ball back to the Terps at the 10-yard line with a seven-yard punt. Yes, only seven yards.

But the defense would pick up the special teams. The Maryland offense went nowhere. In fact, the Terps went backwards. Maryland’s last shot was on fourth-and-goal from the 12-yard line, but Josh Jackson’s pass for Turner was out of the back of the end zone.

From there, the Temple offense ran the clock out, eventually taking a safety, to seal the victory.

