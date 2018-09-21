Temple turns to the dark side, uses Stormtroopers to hold up sideline play cards

Temple brought out four Stormtroopers to hold up sideline play cards on Thursday night. (ESPN)

We’ve seen some pretty creative signs along the sidelines in college football over the years.

Cutouts of celebrities, cartoon characters, company logos and more have become an increasing trend to call out plays for players on the field. While it may look a little strange, it’s a pretty distinct way to communicate to players — and to use a code that nobody could know outside of your team.

Temple, though, may have everybody beat.

The Owls, in their game on Thursday night against Tulane at Lincoln Financial Field, busted out four Stormtroopers to hold up signs and call out plays.





Well, they may have been calling plays. They could simply be a distraction, or a new way to hype up the team.

Or maybe Temple coach Geoff Collins is just a huge Star Wars fan and made four members of his staff to wear the costumes on Thursday night just for fun.

Regardless the reasoning, the Galactic Empire is invading the college football world.

Count me in.

