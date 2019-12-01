LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Nate Pierre-Louis scored 15 points and Quinton Rose added 14 as Temple beat Davidson 66-53 in the fifth-place game Sunday at the Orlando Invitational.

Jake Forrester, who received an NCAA waiver Tuesday that made him eligible to play this season, had eight of his season-high 10 points during the second half for the Owls (6-1).

Forrester, who played 13 games as a freshman last season for Indiana, appeared in all three contests in the tournament.

Davidson (3-5) got 16 points from Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins had 12. Kellan Grady, who averaged 21.5 points in the Wildcats' first two games of the tourney, was held to 11.

Hyunjung Lee hit a 3 at the buzzer as Davidson took a 33-30 halftime lead.

Temple was beaten by No. 5 and tournament champion Maryland 76-69 before downing Texas A&M 65-42 in its first two invitational games.

Davidson lost 73-63 to runner-up Marquette and beat Fairfield 67-56.

Temple takes 5th place in Orlando Invitational with win over Davidson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia