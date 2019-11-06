Temple’s Rose provides us with our first posterization of the college hoops season
Quinton Rose finished with 14 points to lead Temple to their first win of the season, a 70-62 victory over Drexel, but none of those points were as loud as these two:
Quinton Rose @qrose_3 celebrating the start of the college basketball season with the nasty hammer. @TUMBBHoops @SecVBBasketball pic.twitter.com/GwdUOsub3K
— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 6, 2019
That’s not something that young man is going to live down any time soon.
