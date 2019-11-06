Temple’s Rose provides us with our first posterization of the college hoops season

Rob Dauster
NBC Sports

Quinton Rose finished with 14 points to lead Temple to their first win of the season, a 70-62 victory over Drexel, but none of those points were as loud as these two:


That’s not something that young man is going to live down any time soon.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next