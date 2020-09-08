Temple opener vs Navy postponed to allow Owls more time to prepare

Navy-Temple date moved due to COVID-19 delays originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Originally scheduled to meet on Sept. 26, the game between Temple and Navy has been postponed until Oct. 10 in part because COVID-19 restrictions in Philadelphia kept the Owls from preparing properly for the game.

According to a school spokesman, the city’s prior restrictions that prevented more than 50 people from gathering together prohibited the team from 11-on-11 work in preparation for their game against the Midshipmen.

"We're not ready yet," Temple head coach Rod Carey said. "I think you saw that yesterday with Navy as well. I'm not indicting anybody at Navy or anything like that. Everyone has these restrictions. Our team has to be safe to play. I'm not just talking about COVID. I'm talking about football safe. You have to practice football to be able to do that.”

Navy, originally slated to start the season against Notre Dame in Ireland, fell to BYU in their impromptu season opener 55-3 on Monday night, a game some coaches and players said felt more like a scrimmage without fans in attendance. Ken Niumatalolo’s squad will play next weekend at Tulane while Temple continues preparations for their rescheduled opener.