Tempers ramping up over summer stretch as feuds move from track to Twitter

Perhaps we can attribute it to late July ‘s soaring temperatures across the nation, but tempers are heating up across NASCAR as the regular season stretch hits its final weeks.

A week after mixing it up with Erik Jones at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. once again found himself in a dust-up on track, this time with Kurt Busch on Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

The pair tangled late in the Gander RV 400 to send it into NASCAR Overtime, prompting Stenhouse to take his frustrations out on Busch’s No. 1 Chevrolet by appearing to move him from behind and forcing the 2004 champ into the No. 34 of Michael McDowell.

Neither driver attempted to speak to the other following the race, but Busch tweeted early Monday afternoon that he’d be looking to move on from the disagreement, adding one more little jab on his way out.

After sleeping on it I‘ve decided to take the high road with the Stenhouse incident. Hopefully he won‘t wreck me up there as well. — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) July 29, 2019

Stenhouse Jr. didn’t appreciate the social media sparring.

Take the road on over if you really want to handle it. You have my number — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) July 29, 2019

But wait, there’s more!

Fellow youth movement drivers — and off-track friends — Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace also got into it at the Tricky Triangle, prompting a heated, non-violent discussion on pit road following the race.

Wallace acknowledged the incident on Twitter once video emerged, with a simple explanation.

Family doesn't always get along. https://t.co/qwcB9pkYH4 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 28, 2019

On Monday, he was back to messing with his pal in the comments section of @NASCAR’s Instagram.

Suarez later replied: “tough man now?? And yesterday after the race? but for real don’t, save it for someone else.”

With just five races remaining before the field is set for the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs, it’s not like things will scale back on the intensity level.

Expect the feuding to continue (hello, Bristol Night Race), unless they all take Wallace’s suggestion to work things out in a different way.

(Can confirm: All of the above drivers did not just become best friends.)