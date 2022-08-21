Tempers flare in Yankees-Blue Jays after Alek Manoah plunks Aaron Judge

Tempers flare in Yankees-Blue Jays after Manoah plunks Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Yankees' frustrations boiled over during Sunday's series finale vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was drilled by a pitch from Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah. Judge took exception and exchanged words with Manoah, but he waved off his teammates to prevent the situation from escalating.

Despite Judge's best efforts, Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole exited the dugout to confront Manoah. Cooler heads prevailed after Judge and Manoah talked things over, but it was a tense moment at Yankee Stadium.

Watch below:

Perhaps the Yankees decided now was the time to show some fight. They're 9-20 since the All-Star break and a loss on Sunday would complete Toronto's four-game sweep in the Bronx. Their once-enormous American League East lead has shrunk to seven games over the second-place Blue Jays.

Toronto currently leads the American League Wild Card race with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays holding the second and third wild-card spots. The Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and Chicago White Sox remain in the hunt with the Boston Red Sox right behind them, five games below the cut for a postseason berth.