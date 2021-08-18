Tempers flare in Rams-Raiders practice after big hit by Jalen Ramsey on Josh Jacobs

Jalen Ramsey is a fierce competitor, even when it comes to practice. He likes to go full speed and that appeared to be the case on Wednesday when the Rams held a practice with the Raiders. According to Omar Ruiz and those in attendance, Ramsey laid a big hit on Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

It caused Jacobs’ helmet to come off, which the Raiders didn’t take kindly to. The two teams came together in a heated moment before things settled down, but Ramsey left his mark with that shot on Jacobs.

..Nice run by @Raiders Josh Jacobs, capped off by @RamsNFL Jalen Ramsey popping Jacobs and knocking his helmet off. Foster Moreau immediately gets in Ramsey’s face — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 18, 2021

Jalen Ramsey thuds Josh Jacobs’ helmet off. Tempers flare. Cooler heads prevail. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 18, 2021

On the very next play, Derek Carr hit receiver Hunter Renfrow for a deep completion on Ramsey. That led to even more back-and-forth between the two sides, making for a fun practice.