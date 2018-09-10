Tempers flare after Madison Bumgarner hits Ryan Braun with pitch

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner hit Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun with a 2-0 fastball in the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game in Milwaukee. The Brewers bench and both teams’ bullpens emptied in a lackluster fashion. Braun was having some words with catcher Nick Hundley, as he was not happy about being hit by a 92 MPH fastball.

The first pitch Bumgarner threw to Braun was a brushback fastball, up and in. Bumgarner then threw a high fastball for ball two. Braun and Bumgarner jawed at each other briefly. On the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, a replay showed Braun apparently saying something to the effect of, “Throw the ball, man,” after Bumgarner said his piece. Then Bumgarner clipped Braun with the third pitch of the at-bat. Given the situation, it’s hard to say concretely that Bumgarner wanted to hit Braun, but he at the very least wanted to throw another brushback pitch.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell, pitcher Wade Miley, and catcher Jacob Nottingham were each ejected by home plate umpire Tom Hallion, who issued warnings to both benches after the incident. Counsell was particularly unhappy with Hallion’s decision to issue warnings and got into a rare heated argument following his ejection.

After order was restored, Bumgarner gave up a go-ahead grand slam to Jonathan Schoop. Overall, Bumgarner yielded five runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts across six innings against the Brewers.