Temi Fagbenle provides energy for Indiana Fever: 'I know what I bring to the table.'

INDIANAPOLIS – Early in the Indiana Fever’s early-season rematch with the Connecticut Sun, the Fever appeared to be headed toward another humbling loss. Connecticut led by nine just four minutes into the game.

When Indiana inserted backup forward Temi Fagbenle, the energy shifted. Fagbenle came in and hauled in three rebounds (two offensive) in the final 5:23 of the first quarter. The Fever were down six when she subbed in. When she checked out early in the second quarter, the Fever had their first second-quarter lead of the season.

Fagbenle is in Indiana to provide a complementary spark to starting post players Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith. An offseason addition, Fagbenle does a little bit of everything in the minutes she gets.

“I’m just energy,” she said after Monday's 88-84 loss to the Sun. “I try and give the energy every day, every game and every practice.”

Fagbenle’s energy gave the Fever (0-4) their most competitive showing of the season despite the Sun’s victory. She finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-6 shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 20: Erica Wheeler #17 and Temi Fagbenle #14 of the Indiana Fever celebrate during the third quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Without Fagbenle’s presence, Connecticut (3-0) would have likely blown Indiana out for the second time in a week. Instead, the Fever displayed growth, fighting until the waning seconds of the game that was tied with 11 seconds left.

“We’re so lucky to have Temi here,” Fever coach Christie Sides said. “… She has been everything for us in the locker room, her veteran leadership.”

Fagbenle is in her fourth year in the WNBA, but this is her first WNBA season since 2019. She was a 2017 champion with the Minnesota Lynx, where she began her WNBA career from 2017-19.

Fagbenle spent the past four seasons only playing overseas. She signed a training camp contract with the Fever in January to return to the WNBA. Fagbenle hasn’t let personal motivations hinder the team in the process of returning to this league with limited roster spots.

“We all have a goal at the end of the day, right?” Fagbenle said. “The main thing is for us to leave our ego at the door. We're doing a good job of that collectively. So when you do that, it's gonna be easy to jell and fit in.”

After winning a EuroCup championship with the London Lions in April, Fagbenle reported to Indiana’s training camp and immediately stood out. Despite not playing in the WNBA for five years, it was clear early on Fagbenle still deserved a spot in this league.

“She’s like a deer, man,” Sides said. “I mean, she can get out and run in transition defense and offense. She can go get rebounds, and if she doesn’t get them, she can get down the floor really quick. She brings a different dynamic.”

Fagbenle accomplishes a lot on the court by just out-hustling everyone else. She grabs rebounds due to her grit and gets plenty of open looks near the hoop by getting to the right spot before defenders.

While Fagbenle’s 11 points were fourth on the team, her defense was just as important. The Fever had no answer for All-WNBA forward Alyssa Thomas early. Thomas had 20 points through three quarters. The Fever could not stop Thomas, a point forward who is both too strong for undersized players and too agile for slow-footed post players.

That was until Fagbenle guarded her in crunch time. Thomas scored just four points in the fourth quarter. Two of those came from a basket when Fagbenle was on the bench, and the other two were a result of free throws in a must-foul situation. Fagbenle successfully hung with the star who finished second in MVP voting last season. It gave Sides the confidence to let Fagbenle close the game on the floor.

“She’s just so versatile out there,” Sides said of Fagbenle. “And that’s just huge for us in those moments.”

Fagbenle brings energy and defense on the court while providing wisdom off it. The 31-year-old Brit recognizes this young Indiana team will take its lumps. But she also knows they can’t accept consistently being dominated.

“Each day is like an opportunity for us to get better,” Fagbenle said. “And so we really have to seize each day. … And that's really what we have to do. Stop wasting time. We don't have time. Now is the time.”

The Fever’s under-the-radar signing of Fagbenle could pay dividends throughout the season. This team needed someone to fill in those backup minutes down low, and Fagbenle is doing exactly what Indiana needs her to do.

“I'm more comfortable in my own skin,” Fagbenle said. “I know what I bring to the table, and that's what I’m focused on here. When you have that confidence and self-assuredness, it’s a great thing to have because you just know yourself and you don't need to prove anything to anyone. You just work.”

Fagbenle recorded the first double-double of her career and set a career-high with 10 rebounds. While it wasn’t enough to get the Fever’s first win of the year, Fagbenle set a tone that blowout losses should not become a norm for this squad. As the Fever head off for a three-game road trip, they’ll need to continue the attitude that Fagbene has enforced.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Temi Fagbenle posts double-double for Indiana Fever loss to Sun