Temecula native Dash Beierly could be solid fill for USC in 2025 class

Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral sophomore quarterback Dash Beierly could add to depth to the quarterback spot for the USC Trojans in the 2025 class.

In 10 games for a 7-5 team, the sophomore quarterback put himself on the recruiting map by completing 126 of 211 passes for 1,855 yards and 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The Temecula native also added 284 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He missed two games with an injury and often split time with a senior quarterback.

He has 14 offers so far, hearing from Arizona, BYU, California, Hawaii, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Oregon, Purdue, Washington, San Diego State, SMU, UNLV and USC.

“Every time we see Beierly, we like him a little more,” wrote recruiting analyst Greg Biggins on 247Sports.com. “He’s not talked about as much as some of the other top signal callers in the ’25 class but he can compete with anyone. He has a strong body and can generate a lot of zip on his throws. He’s another player where the ball really jumped out of his hand and he was very good in some of the roll out drills as well. He’s an accurate passer and shows real dual-threat ability.”

“This was about our fourth time seeing Beierly this off-season and we really like where his game is trending. He projects as a national recruit in our eyes and should be recruited at the Power 5 level.”

Ashton “Dash” Beierly currently ranks as the No.17 quarterback in the 2025 class, the No. 343 overall prospect, and 37th-best in the state of California per the 247 composite.

Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral 2025 quarterback Dash Beierly spinning it here today at @NPShowcases – a couple P5 offers already in https://t.co/uOpq9gAdZO pic.twitter.com/iOWafG9AzW — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) February 5, 2023

