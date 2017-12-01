Telvin Smith out for Sunday

The Jaguars will try to bounce back from last week’s loss without the help of linebacker Telvin Smith.

Smith left the loss to the Cardinals after suffering a concussion, although it took a little time before there was confirmation of the injury. The team initially announced that Smith passed his evaluation without sign of an injury and he returned to the field, but Smith wound up leaving a short time later after officially being diagnosed.

All of that may be subject to a review from the league and the NFLPA, but the more immediate issue for the Jaguars is that Smith will not play against the Colts this Sunday. That will leave them without a key part of their defense and likely lead to an increase in snaps for Paul Posluszny, who saw a jump in playing time after Smith went out last weekend.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns remains out for the Jags due to an ankle injury and they may be down another linebacker after listing Lerentee McCray as questionable with a hamstring injury.