Telltale signs Bath are at start of glorious journey despite Premiership final defeat

Northampton Saints may have been crowned Gallagher Premiership champions at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, but it is Bath, arguably, who have the brighter future. Here Telegraph Sport looks at four areas that will encourage Bath.

Mental fortitude and bounce back ability

One striking feature of this Bath squad is that if you take away influential arrivals from the start of this season – fly-half Finn Russell, prop Thomas du Toit and the former Worcester duo of Ollie Lawrence and Ted Hill – there was a spine of this side who were part of the team that finished bottom of the table only two years ago.

If players of the quality of established internationals such as Sam Underhill, Charlie Ewels, Ben Obano and Will Stuart can handle the turbulence and upset of the 2021-22 season to go within touching distance of being crowned English champions two years later, there is a sense they can come back from this disappointment. As head coach Johann van Graan said after the defeat “we are ambitious” and it would appear that this group will use the defeat as motivation.

It is also worth noting that the use of sport psychologists and mind coaches is widespread amongst the Bath squad with Ewels even allowing Telegraph Sport to sit in on one of his sessions with renowned psychologist Katie Warriner in 2022. This openness around developing the mental side of the game has been a key to Bath’s renaissance and will no doubt be key to continued success.

Russell and Spencer partnership

Russell has been grabbing the headlines this season for his visionary work as Bath’s talismanic No 10. It is obvious the Scot almost glows with confidence and this seems to have been absorbed almost by osmosis to the players around him. However, the British and Irish Lion’s half-back partner and club captain Ben Spencer has been just as important to Bath’s success with the 31-year-old deserving the same plaudits.

Van Graan spoke at length of Spencer’s influence on the side both before and after the final. In the post-match press conference the South African put Spencer in the same bracket as Ireland’s centurion scrum-half Conor Murray who he coached at Munster. Spencer noticeably blushed at this praise. He may not have that international experience yet but like Murray his box-kicking is key to the success of his side and his calm, focused yet dogged demeanour is key inspiring the players he leads.

Van Graan’s influence off the field

Obviously Van Graan has brought a physicality and fierceness to Bath’s overall play. However, his off-field contributions are just as crucial. Win or lose the head coach is usually spotted kneeling in prayer.

While English sensibilities may not be so comfortable with openly displaying faith – Van Graan’s Christianity is an innate part of his character. Whether or not his players are believers, that does not matter. The 44-year-old’s belief gives him a sense of purpose and perspective which will be key as his side look to go one better next season.

He was emphatic that he “didn’t want to discuss the future” but his faith will no doubt allow him to convey a message that there are other aspects to life rather than ruminating on what could have been. Van Graan speaks at length about family and it was heartening to see so many of the Bath players make a beeline for their wives, partners, parents and children in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. Having players who have meaningful lives outside the rugby bubble can only be a good thing for Bath.

Returning to the rugby, the coach’s ability to delegate to others in the back room staff is key. One excellent example being attack coach Lee Blackett formerly of Wasps. Something of an unsung hero whose brilliant coaching mind and passion for having happy players have allowed the likes of wing Will Muir, who spent a season out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, to come into form which has seen him form a compelling case for English Test selection this summer.

Loyal support base and owner backing

One of the standout features of Bath as a rugby side is that they are coming from a city where rugby is top of the sporting pile. This does not just mean an incredibly loyal support base but also players, whether local boys such as Tom Dunn or Josh Bayliss or those who have made Bath home for their jobs such as Russell and Muir frequently comment about how they want to win for the city.

This aspect cannot be overlooked and you only have to look at the success of a rugby city such as Toulouse in its team’s success. Similarly, recent years have been dark financially for English rugby but Bath owner Bruce Craig has remained a loyal investor. Also, the redevelopment of the Recreation Ground getting a green flag will only increase the feel good factor that will no doubt filter to this talented team’s psyche as they push forward.

