Tellez vs. Jackson Livestream: Here’s How To Watch the MVP Prospects VI Boxing Event Online
The main event for MVP Prospects VI (Most Valuable Promotions) features Yoenis “El Bandolero” Tellez facing off against Joseph “Action” Jackson for the WBA Super Welterweight Continental Championship Belt.
Tellez vs. Jackson takes place at the Caribe Royale Casino in Orlando, Florida on Friday, April 26 with a start time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The main event is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.
Last-minute tickets to the fight are still available on sites like Stubhub and Vivid Seats — where you can use our exclusive promo code VAR2024 to save $20 off your purchase.
The bout is streamable online for DAZN subscribers. Not a subscriber? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access the event, as well as get over 100 live fights every year (including Tellez vs. Jackson). Subscribers can also access fight replays, highlights and documentaries.
After the free trial is finished, you can cancel the service with a 30-day notice, or keep watching starting at $19.99/month. You’re essentially getting two months for the price of one.
DAZN subscribers can also watch the Tellez vs. Jackson prelims online, which start at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, for free.
Cuban-born Yoenis Tellez, who is 7-0 (6 knockouts), goes head-to-head against American Joseph Jackson, who is 19-0 (15 KOs), in a super welterweight continental championship title bout. The two will enter the ring with lossless records, but only one will remain undefeated at the end of the match. Sparks are going to fly in Orlando tonight!
Fight Card, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT
Super Welterweight: Yoenis Tellez vs. Joseph Jackson — WBA Super Welterweight Continental Championship Title
Lightweight: Benigno Aguilar vs. Alexander Rios Vega
Super Featherweight: DeMichael Harris vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro
Featherweight: Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs. David Perez
Heavyweight: Dainier Pero vs. Jose Mario Tamez
Heavyweight: David Garcia vs. Henry Richard
Featherweight: Xavier Bocanegra vs. Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha
Flyweight: Natalie Dove vs. Alyssia Lopez
Light Heavyweight: Ariel Perez vs. Steven Motley
The Yoenis Tellez vs. Joseph Jackson event is streaming on DAZN on Friday, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the main event at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.
