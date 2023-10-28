How to tell if a restaurant is serving you a ready meal

Just 4 per cent of restaurant food in France is made from scratch – and the government is enforcing changes to inform consumers

“Boil in the bag”. “Pre-prepared.” “Ready meals.” These are terms traditionally associated with time-strapped, culinarily bereft Brits, rather than the gastronomes of France.

Or so it seemed, until news this week that stirred the pot, vigorously, on both sides of the Channel. The French government announced that restaurants will be legally obliged to label food that has been prepared off-site and reheated, rather than made from scratch.

“It is impossible in the country of gastronomy not to clearly inform consumers,” said Olivia Grégoire, the French trade minister, speaking to La Tribune Dimanche. “It is also good for the morale of restaurateurs who take pains to offer their customers dishes cooked from scratch, when increases in food prices and energy costs have not spared them.”

According to the Association of Master Restaurateurs, just 4 per cent of the 175,000 restaurants in France serve meals cooked entirely from raw materials, a staggeringly low figure. Most buy from specialist supermarkets. Braises are a particular target. While French food looks sophisticated to outsiders, just like a gastropub, many menus are built around the same dozen or so items. These can be standardised and sold in bulk, which makes it easier – and cheaper, crucial in a cost of living crisis – for new operators to open.

“The large majority of restaurants seem content to serve you the industrial version without telling you,” says Edward Chisholm, the author of A Waiter in Paris, a memoir of his time working in the city’s restaurants. “If you took the time to riffle through the bins of most Parisian restaurants you’d probably be shocked at how much ready-made packaging was in there. And this isn’t just the tourists traps in the centre. It can also be places masquerading as high end, such as places I worked. Often you’re so taken in by the decoration that it seems implausible that there isn’t a kitchen of the same calibre.”

The new law follows an earlier initiative aimed at encouraging restaurants to advertise their genuine cooking with a “home-made label”.

But France is hardly alone. Pre-prepared food is a feature of restaurants in the UK, too, at every level. It goes without saying that office canteens and schools buy lots of their stuff in, but they are far from the only ones. That sweet gastropub with a surprisingly broad menu? It might well be buying from a central kitchen. Anywhere non-Thai with a Thai curry? Whether the curry is red or green, it could be a red flag, especially if it is alongside a range of other cuisines.

“You can often spot it because it’ll be places that rely on slow-cooked things,” says Jackson Boxer, the chef and restaurateur behind Brunswick House, Orasay and the Corner, a new restaurant in London landmark Selfridges. “Or pies where the contents of the pies will be made in huge bulk, bagged and shipped out to be refilled in containers.”

You can sometimes tell whether it is likely to have been bought in by how much it resembles something you could buy in a shop yourself.

“If you walk into an upscale supermarket like M&S and Waitrose and see those long lines of ready meals where there used to be fresh vegetables, they’re marketing themselves as Indian or Chinese or gastropub takeaway,” Boxer says. “Restaurants are essentially buying the same stuff. It’s bangers and mash where the onion gravy and mash are made in bulk, and the sausages come from the butcher.”

It’s not necessarily a bad thing, he adds. Not everywhere can aspire to make all its dishes from scratch. “It’s a sensible approach to running a business whose intention is to feed people,” he says. “Out of necessity, lots of places serving food are relying on low-skilled labour. But does it make for an interesting, rewarding, soul-stirring dining experience? I would argue that in most cases, not.”

It’s not just restaurants, adds Chisholm. “Everyone that visits France makes a beeline for a boulangerie in order to get a proper croissant,” he says. “However, only a few years ago they announced that eight in 10 croissants and pain au chocolat sold in France were actually industrially made.” In fact, you can have the “artisan boulanger” sign outside your boulangerie (which is what you want to look out for when you’re in France) and still sell them – providing that the bread is actually made there.

While there aren’t the same eye-watering stats in the UK, everyone agrees it is likely just as much of a problem. In 2016, a Channel 4 investigation found that chains such as Frankie & Benny’s and Pizza Express were using pre-prepared ingredients. At the other end of the spectrum, high-end restaurants will prepare certain items centrally and transport them to the individual restaurant to be finished off. In 2009, Gordon Ramsay made the front page of The Sun for serving “boil in the bag” meals, such as a coq-au-vin, which were prepared in bulk at a central kitchen and distributed to different venues to be sold at a hefty markup. At the time, Ramsay’s spokesman defended the system, pointing out that these meals were still prepared to Ramsay’s high standards.

“I think if you were a very successful restaurant with a few places and realised you could support them by preparing things in a cheap kitchen somewhere, with logistical advantages, but you were still using the same suppliers and quality of produce, there’s zero difference with a normal practice,” says Boxer. “You’re essentially dividing your prep kitchen from your service kitchen by a greater geographical distance.

“I think where it changes is where you outsource that preparatory work to large-scale catering suppliers, or by scaling up you use that sense of accountability with where your stuff is coming from. There’s no point slaving over your cooking if you’re going to work with something of poor quality.”

Not everyone agrees that there is necessarily anything wrong, in principle, with buying in products if they are of a good quality. “There’s never going to be a mayonnaise better than [cult Japanese brand] Kewpie mayonnaise,” says John Javier, of the Tent, in Little Portland Street. “Why do people bother? It’s not a show of skill that you can make a mayonnaise, so just get the better product. Also, you’d never make your own fish sauce or soy sauce or chilli bean paste. It doesn’t make sense to make those. It frees you up to put effort into things that matter and make it a better experience on the whole.”

“It’s all about context,” he adds. “Whenever I open up the kitchen everything is quantifiable by time and space. If buying something in that’s a good product is an option, so I can put more things on the menu, or make something that’s better because I have more time, that’s fine. But if you’re just opening a shop, that’s boring.”

The grey area is those restaurants in between, which give the impression they are doing it all themselves but discreetly buying in their ingredients. The new law in France will put pressure on other countries to follow suit and force similar labels on restaurants. If rumours are true, several famous central London spots would not welcome its introduction.

“I worked at a restaurant in Clerkenwell where everything was boil-in-the-bag,” says one veteran. “Given that the kitchen was tiny, this actually made sense, and it tasted quite good.”

Another food writer recounts going for brunch and ordering a poached egg, only to be told they “couldn’t do it yet”, which was surprising given that there were eggs on the counter. Eventually the waiter cracked and confessed they didn’t actually poach the eggs themselves – they bought them semi-poached and heated them on-site. Omelettes, steaks in the bag for different levels of cooking: it seems there is no limit to the corners restaurants can cut. All this fudging means many British chefs would welcome a similar labelling system here.

“If you’re talking about making food as transparent as possible, labelling makes total sense,” says Oli Brown, of Updown Farmhouse in Kent. “A normal customer wouldn’t have a clue how food is produced. In a world where everyone is broke and a country that still doesn’t fully understand how restaurants work and what it costs to run one, having a label that would let you say, ‘we’re the guys who peel the potatoes and cut them and blanche them and fry them and fry them again and that’s why it costs £6 rather than £2.50’ would be very useful.”

It remains to be seen whether the French law will make any difference to dining habits, if the baton will succeed where the carrotte failed. But some famous British restaurateurs will be sweating over their microwaves.

