Televised preseason game, World Cup host, Trey Lance and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans to know

We have finished another week of the NFL offseason. This week was the end of offseason work for NFL teams and so we take a look around the NFC West to see what the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals are up to.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories that Cardinals fans should know about from the last week.

49ers' preseason opener to air live on NFL Network

The NFL announced there will be 22 preseason games televised live on NFL Network. The 49ers’ preseason opener against the Packers will air on August 12, 5:30 Arizona time, if you want to get a first look at them.

Levi's Stadium to be World Cup host venue

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be in North America. 11 NFL venues will host World Cup games. One of them is the 49ers’ home venue, Levi’s Stadium.

5 2nd-year players under pressure, like Trey Lance

Quarterback Trey Lance will be the 49ers’ starter in his second season, putting a lot of pressure on the 2021 No. 3 overall pick.

However, he isn’t the only second-year player under pressure. There are five other 49ers entering Year 2 who also need to perform, including two running backs and an expected starting offensive lineman.

Trey Lance getting extra work after mandatory workouts

Like the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers have wrapped up their offseason work. They are off until training camp. However, Lance will stick around a little longer to get some extra work in.

Brandon Aiyuk calls Trey Lance special

Several 49ers players have had great things to say about second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Add receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the list. After seeing Lance on the field and with the guys, Aiyuk thinks Lance is “a special quarterback.”

