Telenet reopens acceptance period on Liberty Global's takeover offer

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Belgian telecommunications firm Telenet said on Thursday it was reopening the acceptance period on Liberty Global's offer to buy out all remaining minority shares in the group.

Shareholders have until Sept. 13 to accept the U.S. cable group's 21 euros per share offer. The initial period ended last month, and Liberty Global now holds 93.43% of Telenet shares, the company said. (Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont Editing by Mark Potter)