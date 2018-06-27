Telemundo host makes racist gesture on air as South Korea rescues Mexico's World Cup hopes

Chef James on the new set of ‘Un Nuevo Dia’ at Telemundo Center on May 21, 2018 in Doral, Florida. (Getty Images)

You’d think that after South Korea handed Germany a shock 2-0 defeat that helped assure Mexico’s passage to the Round of 16, fans of El Tri would be grateful. Well if Telemundo host “Chef James,” was, he chose a very, very inappropriate way to show it.

James, whose real name is James Tahhan, is the official chef of Telemundo and a co-presenter on the network’s morning show, Un Nuevo Dia. Video has emerged of the celebrity chef and restauranteur sporting a green Mexico jersey on air and laughing while making an offensive, inappropriate gesture that’s deeply racist toward Asians. One of the show’s other hosts then joins in on making the gesture while the rest of the panel all share a laugh over it.

Seriously, just watch.

James’ inappropriate on-air behavior didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

mmmm some spanish speaking host on telemundo was pulling on his eyes after the korea game……. when will people stop being ignorant. aint yall too old to not know that being racist ain’t funny…. — l i n (@teddibearjelli) June 27, 2018

@Telemundo Racist Slanted Eye Gesture by hosts on Telemundo on 6/27 @ 9:35AM PST … The 2 people on the left (man and woman) celebrating & thanking Korea for beating Germany so Mexico could advanced to the knock out stage, using the slanted eye. pic.twitter.com/LgZR8omhCI — Kary Chen (@kary425) June 27, 2018

@UnNuevoDia and @Telemundo this is racist and uncalled for. Alguien siempre tiene que arruinar los buenos momentos. https://t.co/IIanLUQ6f2 — wavvy (@mermaidirish) June 27, 2018

In a world that desperately demand respect for our Latinos, this pretentious clowns from @Telemundo are misrepresenting and entire community with this racist remark. We can do better! What a shame. pic.twitter.com/l7o7DAmtQt — LinaGonzalezGranados (@Linitaconductor) June 27, 2018

Dear @Telemundo @TelemundoSports & @TLMDPR , whoever this guy is on the left needs to get fired ASAP for being a racist on air. If someone were to say or make racist gestures about Latinx folks we’d ALL be up in arms & this is no different #SayNoToRacism #TelemundoMundial pic.twitter.com/SvzSednPAd — Miguel Hernandez (@Techivist) June 27, 2018

This is, unfortunately, not the first time during this World Cup that Mexico supporters have exhibited offensive behavior.

During El Tri’s tournament-opening win against Germany, Mexico fans could be heard doing an offensive anti-gay chant directed toward Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The Mexican soccer federation was fined over the behavior and thankfully, after a number of Mexico players made a concerted effort to urge fans not to repeat it, the chant didn’t resurface at either of Mexico’s other two group stage matches.

Perhaps Chef James didn’t get the memo.

