Telemundo host makes racist gesture on air as South Korea rescues Mexico's World Cup hopes

Chef James on the new set of ‘Un Nuevo Dia’ at Telemundo Center on May 21, 2018 in Doral, Florida. (Getty Images)
You’d think that after South Korea handed Germany a shock 2-0 defeat that helped assure Mexico’s passage to the Round of 16, fans of El Tri would be grateful. Well if Telemundo host “Chef James,” was, he chose a very, very inappropriate way to show it.

James, whose real name is James Tahhan, is the official chef of Telemundo and a co-presenter on the network’s morning show, Un Nuevo Dia.  Video has emerged of the celebrity chef and restauranteur sporting a green Mexico jersey on air and laughing while making an offensive, inappropriate gesture that’s deeply racist toward Asians. One of the show’s other hosts then joins in on making the gesture while the rest of the panel all share a laugh over it.

Seriously, just watch.

James’ inappropriate on-air behavior didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

This is, unfortunately, not the first time during this World Cup that Mexico supporters have exhibited offensive behavior.

During El Tri’s tournament-opening win against Germany, Mexico fans could be heard doing an offensive anti-gay chant directed toward Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The Mexican soccer federation was fined over the behavior and thankfully, after a number of Mexico players made a concerted effort to urge fans not to repeat it, the chant didn’t resurface at either of Mexico’s other two group stage matches.

Perhaps Chef James didn’t get the memo.

