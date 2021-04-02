Telegraph Team of the Season - who makes the grade in our XI of the year so far?

Telegraph Sport's Team of the Season - who makes the grade in our XI of the year so far?

To conclude our Premier League Players of the Season series, our football writers have picked their combined Team of the Season - but do you agree with their choices? Have your say in the comments section below.

Manchester City dominate Telegraph Sport’s team of the season although – with seven players overall – it is interesting that Phil Foden is the only one of their forward players to make it. But then the champions-elect often play without a central striker and the foundation of their success during this campaign has been their defence and midfield.

he team of the season is set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation but is extremely attacking. The only defensively minded players close to making it in midfield were West Ham’s Declan Rice and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans – although they finished a long way behind those selected.

So, only Manchester United’s Luke Shaw breaks into an otherwise all-City defensive unit, including goalkeeper Ederson, with City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in central midfield.

The three behind the main striker are Foden, United’s Bruno Fernandes and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish who have all been outstanding. Foden actually finished second in the voting as a forward, just ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Unsurprisingly Harry Kane was by far the most popular striker, though.

The player who gained the most votes overall? It was Ruben Dias, ahead of Kane, in perhaps an early indicator as to who might win the ‘footballer of the year’ awards.

Telegraph Sport's Team of the Season

Ederson (Man City): Never mind the Premier League’s best, the 27-year-old was not even the best Brazilian goalkeeper in the division last season. But he has been far more consistent this campaign while international team-mate Alisson has suffered. Ederson remains the most accomplished goalkeeper with the ball at his feet and has benefited from being far more uncomplicated in his approach which has helped his positioning.

Story continues

Joao Cancelo (Man City): The defender has almost re-invented the role of full-back. He is now an all-action play-maker who steps into midfield, or even out onto the wing, and is given licence to create from the right or left flank. City’s defence funnels into a back-three as he ventures forward. It has been thrilling from the Portugal international. It helps he has extraordinary stamina.

John Stones (Man City): It has been a remarkable comeback for club and country and - notwithstanding the mistake that cost England a goal against Poland - he has cut out the lapses in concentration that undermined him. Stones looks stronger, more aggressive and has grown in confidence and is becoming the outstanding ball-playing centre-half he had the potential to be.

Ruben Dias (Man City): In his first season in the Premier League the Portuguese has been its best defender. Since arriving from Benfica Dias has transformed the City back-line and is, first and foremost, a defender who loves to defend. Dias is also a leader, a communicator and is strong in possession while reading the game well. A strong candidate for player of the year.

Luke Shaw (Man Utd): Although Shaw was voted United’s player of the season a couple of years ago that was more a reflection of how poor the team was. It has been a long way back for the left-back after his horrific leg break, a crisis of confidence and criticism from Jose Mourinho. Now he is fitter, stronger and also contributing more in attack while showing he can also play in a back-three.

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City): There have been games this season when arguably the world’s best midfielder has looked human. There have been others when he has been simply brilliant. Even despite City’s dominance they are a better team with the Belgian who has shown his adaptability – and football intelligence – by occasionally playing as a ‘false nine’. He appears to be Pep Guardiola’s eyes and ears on the pitch.

Ilkay Gundogan (Man City): The German international has flourished as a ‘midfield striker’. His goal contribution has been vital to City’s relentless march towards the title and it is a long way from when he was regarded as a more conventional No 8 or even a holding midfielder. His football intelligence has helped as he has adapted to his new role.

Ilkay Gundogan's goalscoring exploits have been key to City's success

Phil Foden (Man City): The 20-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for City and has been shrewdly managed by Pep Guardiola. For such a young player to look so at home in such a superb team speaks volumes. Foden is an effortless footballer who can lay claim to being England’s ‘generational’ talent. It will be interesting to see whether he continues in one of the forward areas or drops deeper into a David Silva-like play-making role.

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd): The transformative effect Fernandes has had on Manchester United is obvious. He has quickly become their ‘go-to’ player with his goals and assists and how he sets the tempo of the way they attack. The midfielder is brave in possession and willing to try the unexpected and also demands extremely high standards from his team-mates. He has a fierce desire to win.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa): Since lockdown the Villa captain has taken his game to a new level. He needed to add goals and assists to his overall play and did that by firstly steering the club clear of relegation and then kicking on this season. Villa are just not the same team without him. He is creative, clever and always wants the ball and always wants to be involved. Grealish is also able to impose his personality on games.

Harry Kane (Spurs): The Tottenham striker just gets better and better. He has an endless determination to improve and adapt his game and is not just the best centre-forward in the Premier League but is also one of the best passers. His assist record is impressive as is his goals tally and Kane never shirks responsibility as he leads by example.