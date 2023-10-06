The Telegraph’s most widely-travelled reader? Meet the 59-year-old who has visited 115 countries

'It’s funny how I found my dream job at this stage of life,' said Huddart - Ian Huddart

Last month we revealed the travelling life of Philip Wharmby, a 71-year-old Telegraph reader who has ticked off 106 countries and calls himself “Bury’s answer to Indiana Jones”.

Was he, we wondered, the newspaper’s most widely-travelled reader? It seems not.

Others got in touch to tell us of their own globetrotting feats, including a certain Ian Huddart from Tonbridge, Kent, who wrote a letter explaining that he has been to 114 countries (or 115 including the UK) – “and I exclude the Isle of Man, the British Virgin Islands, Macao, Hong Kong, Gibraltar, Northern Cyprus and Transnistria, as they are not widely recognised as countries [but did appear in Wharmby’s list].”

He added: “I will soon be adding to my total. After reading your article last year about taking a trip with Lupine Travel to Algeria, I went on this trip myself. One thing led to another and I have joined the company as a tour leader. I’m off to Iraq very shortly [a trip he has now completed].”

We caught up with the 59-year-old retired chartered accountant to find out more.

Huddart has certainly been around the world and back, with adventures ranging from heli-snowboarding in Sochi, Russia, to white-water rafting down the Zambezi River, to roaming through the ancient ruins of Baalbek in Lebanon.

His family now frequently accompany him on his travels, with his daughter – in her early 20s – on the road to reaching 60 countries herself.

From a young age, Huddart could be found pouring over atlases – “I had a bit of a fascination with flags and maps,” he explained – and it didn’t take long for his wanderlust to be satisfied as, aged 16, he and a friend set off to explore Europe by train.

“This was before the days of everyone having a mobile phone,” he said. “Our parents packed us off and hoped that they would see us in a month’s time. We went away with a tent and some sleeping bags and had a great time. That was my first taste of travel.”

After graduating from Bristol University in 1986 with a degree in maths, he began working nights at a local bakery in Chislehurst to save enough money for a round-the-world ticket. Four months later, he left behind south-east London to explore south-east Asia – then Australia, New Zealand and South America.

Of all the places he went on his year backpacking, Huddart cherishes his time exploring Tikal in Guatemala the most. He recalled the magic of seeing the Mayan temples poking up through the jungle, and added: “It’s a lot less known than many famous sites, and I think that’s why it felt very special to me the first time round, as I knew so little about it.”

He revisited the site 30 years later with his family. The night they arrived, they watched the sunset from one of the pyramids. “It was absolutely stunning, and I think my wife knew then that I hadn’t overhyped it, despite me going on about it for years.”

On their honeymoon, Huddart and his wife, Liz, went white-water rafting down the Zambezi River, which divides Zimbabwe and Zambia. They spent eight days navigating it, starting at Victoria Falls, and slept out under the stars each night, trusting the guides to keep them out of the reach of baboons and crocodiles.

“The first few days there were some fairly big rapids, and then it started getting more meander-y,” he said. “But it was a lot of fun. My wife is quite adventurous, though perhaps not to the same extent that I am.”

Huddart was a keen skateboarder in his teens. In adulthood, this translated into snowboarding, and eventually heli-snowboarding. The extreme sport involves flying by helicopter away from the pistes to find deep snow in deserted locations.

Huddart visited Sochi, Russia, “way before the [2014] Winter Olympics, because there used to be some fantastic heli-snowboarding there. It is simply the most fun thing I have ever done. The sensation of riding along on deep powder snow on a board is almost indescribable. There is just an amazing feeling of freedom.”

Now, he often travels to places where he can find the right conditions for the sport. He explained: “Travel and snowboarding are my two passions, and I quite often combine the two.”

His penchant for travel has been passed to both his daughter and son, who were globetrotting with their parents from a tender age. His daughter has visited 57 countries, including Petra’s archaeological site in Jordan when she was just two years old.

“It’s been fantastic to be able to take my kids to so many countries and for them to experience so many different cultures at a young age. I have loved doing that, but now they have got to the ages of 20 and 24, unfortunately that’s likely to happen less in the future.”

Most recently, Huddart and his daughter went to Algeria on the Lupine Travel tour referenced in his letter to The Telegraph. Although they went as clients, Huddart was subsequently asked if he could lead two tours with the company – to Lebanon and Iraq, which would become his 113th and 115th countries.

Organising the first tour to Lebanon was an eye-opener, Huddart admitted. “There can be stress involved, there’s no two ways about it. But it’s rewarding helping people enjoy their holidays and see the sights. And I’ve made a lot of friends out of it as well. It’s funny how I found my dream job at this stage of life.”

For people who want to travel widely, Huddart advised them: “Don’t be afraid. I’ve had very few bad experiences on the road, and you will meet some lovely people along the way. Just book a flight to somewhere that you’ve never been, get on the plane and at the other end, simply wander around, taking it all in.”

As he reflected on his travels so far, Huddart pondered how they have enriched his life. “Often I’ll get home after a trip feeling quite tired and needing a break, but within just a few days I feel the urge to get going again,” he said.