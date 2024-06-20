Telegraph: Man Utd ‘preparing’ to trigger Zirkzee clause as Milan move stalls

For months, AC Milan have seemed the favourites to bring Joshua Zirkzee to the club in the summer mercato, but issues with his agent have opened the race, and Manchester United are preparing a bid, according to a report.

Reports suggest that Milan have built their mercato around Zirkzee, and a new striker will arrive alongside the Dutchman in an ideal world. However, it seems the idea of an ideal world in this scenario may be far, far away from Milan’s grasp.

Kia Joorabchian, Zirkzee’s agent, is requesting €15 million in commission, a fee the Rossoneri will not pay, for financial and presumably moral reasons, given it will cost nearly half of his transfer fee added on to pay the super agent.

Whilst the Diavolo have searched for other options to make a deal happen, such as including bringing his brother to the club, as we reported last night, the interest in him is rising, and the Rossoneri’s position is falling.

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph (via Utd District on X), Manchester United are now preparing a bid which would match Zirkzee’s release clause of €40m. Ultimately, if Milan want a choice in the deal, negotiations with Joorabchian must finalise quickly because the Red Devils are serious in their interest.