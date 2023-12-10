BUCYRUS - Football season has officially wrapped up with state champions crowned and All-Ohioans named.

And with the All-Telegraph-Forum teams having been announced, it's time to award Player of the Year honors. For the first time we've decided to do an offensive, defensive and special teams player of the year along with lineman of the year.

As expected, it was a very difficult decision for each honor and a few will be split between two very deserving players.

Let's meet the Telegraph-Forum Football Players of the Year.

Galion's Gabe Ivy sheds a tackler.

Offensive Players of the Year

A pair of senior running backs stood out above the rest this season and helped their teams to memorable seasons. Galion's Gabe Ivy and Wynford's Kaiden Blair were dynamic with the ball in their hands and also more than capable of catching out of the backfield and making defenders miss.

Ivy led the county with 1,476 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on 196 carries in nine games having been sidelined for three weeks midseason. His standout performance of the season came in Week 3 against Upper Sandusky setting a new school record with 372 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 20 carries while sitting most of the fourth quarter. Ivy finished his career second all-time rushing at Galion earning third team All-Ohio and first team Northwest District honors in Division IV along with being named first team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Wynford's Kaiden Blair looks for a gap in the line.

Blair was part of a two-headed rushing attack at Wynford that combined for 2,565 yards and 29 touchdowns. He accounted for 1,324 of those and 19 touchdowns on 201 carries in 12 games. His eye-popping performance against Bucyrus caught the eyes of everyone when he rushed for 149 yards and five touchdowns on just 12 carries. Blair was a big part of the Royals turning a 2-8 season in 2022 to 7-5 and a playoff win this year. He was named second team All-Ohio and first team Northwest District in Division VI along with first team All-Northern 10.

Defensive Players of the Year

We go to our biggest school and one of our smallest schools in the area for defensive player of the year honors. Buckeye Central senior linebacker Landon Sherwood and Galion senior defensive end Linkon Tyrrell were absolute nightmares for opposing teams, and both had a nose for the ball.

Colonel Crawford's Trevor Vogt is tackled by Buckeye Central's Landon Sherwood.

Sherwood led the area with 150 tackles, 71 solo, 14 for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries with six of his 10 games coming against larger schools. He has been a staple of the Bucks defense the last few years and someone whose absence will truly be felt next season. Sherwood became the program's first All-Ohioan since 2015 and was named Northwest District co-Defensive Player of the Year in Division VII, along with first team All-Northern 10.

Galion's Linkon Tyrrell was a matchup nightmare for opposing offenses.

Tyrrell really came on in the second half of the season and turned into one of the best rushers against passing offenses. He had 112 tackles, 32 for loss, 21 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and four blocked punts, two of which returned for touchdowns. And his final performance in a Galion uniform was one to remember recording 13 tackles, five for loss, three sacks, three batted balls and a fumble recovery in a heartbreaking final seconds loss to West Holmes in the regional quarterfinals. Tyrrell was earned first team All-Ohio in Division IV after being named Northwest District co-Defensive Player of the Year, plus first team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Linemen of the Year

Two senior linemen were so special that opposing teams had to specifically plan for them each week. Wynford's Kalen Skidmore and Galion's Holden Hunter weren't just two of the best at their position in the area, they were among the state's best.

Galion's Holden Hunter lifts Landon Campbell into the air after a touchdown.

Hunter was frequently double (or triple) teamed on the line and still managed to make an impact on just about every play. He boasted an area-best 97% block success rate on offense and 55 tackles, 17 for loss and 11 sacks on defense as most offenses did whatever they could to avoid him. And to make things even more impressive, he played the final half of the season with a torn meniscus. Hunter was first team All-Ohio in Division IV and Northwest District co-Lineman of the Year, also first team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Colonel Crawford's Tanner Dyer pushes through Wynford's Kalen Skidmore for a touchdown.

Skidmore had been the rock of Wynford's line since his sophomore year and it all culminated in a memorable senior season. He had the second highest block rate (96%) in the county along with 84 tackles, 30 solo, nine for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble. The Royals had a five-win improvement from last season and the highlight was an overtime thriller on the road to Tinora in Week 11.

Special Teams Players of the Year

Two players in the area could impact a game on special teams like no others. Colonel Crawford's Trevor Vogt was a dynamic returner and Landon Campbell might go down as the best punter Crawford County has ever seen.

Colonel Crawford's Trevor Vogt runs the ball in for a touchdown.

Vogt returned 14 kicks for 296 yards and two touchdowns along with seven punts for 50 yards. Teams stopped punting to him after Week 3 and most tried to avoid sending kickoffs his way because of his ability to break off big returns. He was a first team All-Ohio quarterback in Division VI after earning first team Northwest District honors as an athlete. And in the Northern 10 he was a first team quarterback and defensive back.

Galion's Landon Campbell punts the ball downfield.

Campbell is now a three-time All-Ohioan having earned third team honors as a sophomore and first team as a junior and senior in Division IV. He averaged 42.9 yards per punt, had 10 land inside-the-20 and four inside-the-10 giving the Tigers a weapon in all three facets of the game. He has the capability to punt at the next level if he wanted to pursue it, and that speaks volumes to the talent Campbell possesses. He was also first team Northwest District and first team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Telegraph-Forum Football Players of the year 2023