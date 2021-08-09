Telecom Italia's FiberCop and Iliad in fibre broadband deal

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia new logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Iliad has agreed to join in development of Telecom Italia's (TIM) last-mile grid as the French telecoms group prepares to enter Italy's fixed broadband market.

Iliad, which has captured 10% of Italy's mobile phone market since launching its low-cost offering three years ago, plans to enter the fixed-line market after the summer to tap post-pandemic demand for ultra-fast connectivity.

Under the deal with TIM, Iliad will co-invest in FiberCop, a wholesale-only business that handles the part of the network from street cabinets to customers' homes.

As part of the agreement, TIM will also give Iliad access to its primary fibre network, from switching centres to street cabinets, enabling the French group to offer clients ultra-fast fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections.

The agreement, which was announced in a joint statement by the companies on Monday, follows separate arrangements last year between FiberCop and Fastweb, the Italian unit of Swisscom, as well as Tiscali.

No financial details of the accord were disclosed but the French group is not expected to take a stake in the venture, two people close to the matter said.

FiberCop's investment plan has a goal to lay cable to serve 75% of the so-called grey and black areas of Italy - which include cities and industrial districts - with FTTH connections at speeds of more than 1 gigabyte per second by 2025.

Last year Iliad signed an agreement with TIM rival Open Fiber to offer FTTH connectivity to customers across 271 Italian cities.

Analysts say the FiberCop accord could help TIM to partly offset increased competitive pressure on its fixed retail business with the looming entry into the market by its French rival.

TIM's shares were up 0.2% at 1123 GMT, against a 0.3% rise for Italy's blue-chip index.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Goodman and Valentina Za)

Recommended Stories

  • Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app

    Italian police on Monday blocked several groups on mobile messaging app Telegram where users could buy fake COVID-19 health passes required to access an array of services and leisure activities. Mario Draghi's government adopted the pass to try to accelerate vaccinations in the face of the Delta variant, but it has triggered protests by some Italians who say it tramples on freedoms and is an indirect way of making vaccines obligatory. The police said in a statement they had shut down 32 Telegram groups operating around the country, offering fake passes to thousands of subscribers for up to 500 euros ($588) in cryptocurrency or online shopping vouchers.

  • Travel recovery key to Virgin Atlantic IPO plan - analysts

    Virgin Atlantic, the transatlantic airline founded by billionaire Richard Branson, may need a deeper travel recovery to take hold before it can secure investor backing for its plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, analysts said. Sky News first reported Virgin's plans for an initial public offering on Saturday, saying an autumn announcement was likely. Barclays and Citi have been appointed by the airline to handle the float, a source familiar with the situation said.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • Cargill, Continental Grain buying Sanderson Farms for $4.53B

    Sanderson Farms, one of nation's largest poultry companies, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion pounds of meat last year, according to the company. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Apple Has Been Quietly Building a Digital Ad Business. Here Are the Numbers.

    A Bernstein analysts looks at the components of the computer giant’s stealth move into digital advertising—a key part of its broader services strategy. A billion here, a billion there really adds up over time.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow futures fall to track drop in oil prices

    Stock futures pointed to a mixed open Monday morning, losing some steam after a record-setting session on Friday. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • 85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

    You'll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone isn't feasible. The money you sock away in a 401(k) or IRA could, along with your Social Security benefits, provide you with a nice income for your senior years. A lot of people wait too long to start setting funds arise for retirement.

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • Safety Insurance Group's (NASDAQ:SAFT) Dividend Will Be US$0.90

    Safety Insurance Group, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SAFT ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.90 per share on 15th of...

  • America First Tax Exempt Investors (ATAX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    During this conference call, comments made regarding ATAX, which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual future events or results to differ materially from these statements. Such forward-looking statements are pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like may, should, expect, plan, intend, focus, and other similar terms.

  • I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Passed With Ease

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Sports SPAC Boom Anniversary Finds Deals and PIPE Funds Aligning

    It was a year ago that sports SPAC mania sparked, as Gerry Cardinale and Billy Beane brought their RedBall blank check company to market. Since then, another 143 special purpose acquisition companies with a sports focus, or led by a sports figure, have formed. Less than a third of the group have closed deals or […]