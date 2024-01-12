Tekonsha's Henry voted the Breathe Free Duct Cleaning Athlete of the Week

The readers have spoken and have named a new Breathe Free Duct Cleaning Athlete of the Week, and this week’s honoree hails from the little town with the big heart, as Tekonsha girls' basketball junior Reagan Henry bested a very competitive group of candidates to earn this week’s honor.

Henry won the award with 43 percent of the vote and was honored based on her performance in Tekonsha’s second win of the season, a gutsy effort versus Will Carleton.

Starting with only five girls active on the roster, the entire Indians squad was forced to play every minute of the game. Henry, one of the captains and leaders of the squad, picked up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter, meaning the junior had to tread very lightly. Henry did not miss a beat, as she went on to lead all scorers with 19 points in helping Tekonsha to the huge SCAA victory.

Finishing in second place in this week’s poll with 24% of the vote was Union City junior guard Eli Payne. Payne has been a steady and important part of the Charger roster, serving as a starter at the guard spot. Last week Payne helped lead the Chargers with a pair of big efforts, scoring 13 points and pulling down three rebounds in a win over St. Phil while also recording 11 points, two rebounds, and four assists in a loss to Olivet.

Also earning votes for this week’s Breathe Free Duct Cleaning Athlete of the Week was Brandon Miner of Quincy Basketball; Jacob Britten and Mason Lindsey of Bronson wrestling; Elli Anderson of Coldwater girls' basketball; Kam Brackett of Bronson basketball; Tre Miller of Coldwater Wrestling; and Logan Mears of Union City wrestling.

