Tekonsha scores in all facets in rout of North Adams

NORTH ADAMS – All season long the Tekonsha Indians have been trying to find their identity on the football field and after Friday night, they may have just found it. Tekonsha scored in every facet of the game, putting up points on offense, defense and special teams as they rolled past North Adams for the 60-16 win.

Senior Ben Mead led a potent rushing attack that helped Tekonsha out gain North Adams 286-91, with all Tekonsha’s yards coming on the ground. Mead carried the ball 10 times for 112 yards and one touchdown, an average of 11.2 yards per carry.

While the rushing attack was humming for Tekonsha, the Indians found a multitude of different ways to find the scoreboard. Tekonsha’s 60 points came about thanks to a combination of five rushing touchdowns, two special teams scores, one defensive touchdown, and two safeties.

The Indians saw their scoring start early as big Blake Griffith rumbled his way in from 11-yards out, one of two touchdowns for the big man. In all Tekonsha raced out to a 40-0 advantage in the first half before the Rams could find the scoreboard. Tekonsha found the end zone thanks to a 17-yard interception return for a touchdown by Marc Sanchez, a 9-yard touchdown run by Emmitt Blashfield, a 30-yard punt return for a score by Anthony Carter, and the Mead rushing touchdown.

Also included in that 40-0 run was not one, but two defensive safeties as it was Mead tackling the North Adams quarterback in the endzone for the first, followed by Preston Pombier and Wyatt Metcalf tackling the Rams punter in the endzone for the second.

After North Adams got on the board with a 31-yard touchdown run by their quarterback, Tekonsha scored their final 20 points thanks to a 79-yard kick return by Carter, a 3-yard rumble by Griffith, and a 11-yard touchdown run by Blashfield.

North Adams found the end zone to end the night on an 11-yard touchdown run, but by then the damage had been done as Tekonsha took the 60-16 win.

In addition to Mead leading the way for Tekonsha, Anthony “AC” Carter had a big day, especially on special teams, returning four kicks for 130 yards and one score in addition to returning three punts for 58 yards and a score.

Griffith also had a big day in the backfield, rushing the ball seven times for 83 yards and two scores.

Defensively Tekonsha was led by Mead who had seven tackles, a forced fumble, and the safety. Also adding to the Tekonsha defense was Blashfield with four tackles, one for a loss; Metcalf with four tackles two for a loss, with a sack; and Josh Bailey with four tackles, one for a loss.

With the win Tekonsha improves to 2-4 overall on the season and will see action again next Friday when they travel to Litchfield to take on the 3-3 Terriers in 8-player football.

