Tekoa's Susannah Scaroni breaks women's wheelchair 5K world record

Jun. 8—Susannah Scaroni is feeling on top of the world again.

The Tekoa, Washington, native and Paralympic gold medalist shattered the world record in the women's T54 wheelchair 5,000 meters Saturday with a time of 10 minutes, 25 seconds at the Nottwil 2024 Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland.

Scaroni edged previous record holder Manuela Schar, who took silver in 10:25.24.

Schar's previous world record of 10:33 was set in February, topping the mark of 10:38 Scaroni set in 2022.

Making the blistering time more impressive, it was the second time the race happened in a 24-hour period.

The original 5K took place Friday, but a technical issue with the finish-line camera meant no official result could be determined, despite the racers crossing the line in around 10:29, according to Scaroni.

"Today we were given the chance to rerun the 5K. However, the 100 was also this morning, meaning anyone who planned to do that race was faced with a very tough decision," Scaroni wrote in an Instagram post. "Six of us decided to rerun. It was an extremely special race getting to push hard with Manuela and turn out what is now a new WR of 10:25.00 (something I didn't think was possible)."

After missing most of the spring season recovering from a shoulder injury, Scaroni has her focus turned to this summer's Paralympic Games in Paris, where she will try and build on the 5,000 gold she won three years ago in Tokyo.

"Not having the spring I'd hoped for, I'm extra grateful to be here and for everyone who has supported me on this #RoadtoParis," she wrote.