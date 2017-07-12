Comitis believes that Modise's versatility and experience could be the difference for City next season

Cape Town City on Wednesday confirmed the acquisition of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise.

The 33-year-old is one of the four new faces at the Citizens following the signings of Ayanda Patosi, Lyle Lakay and Joao Pedro Mussica (Jeitoso).

City boss John Comitis is delighted by the team’s latest signing, and he believes that the Modise is the final piece of the puzzle as they go in search of more trophies next season.

“For me‚ he is the final piece of the puzzle in terms of competing for silverware next season‚” Comitis told the media.

“Intelligent footballers are hard to come by and he is certainly one of them. Added to that‚ he can step into a number of different positions. So, he gives us so many options of how to play. He can take the pressure off a guy like (Lebogang) Manyama‚ who now maybe does not have to play 30 games in the season," Comitis added.

“We can also‚ if we choose too‚ now push Manyama further forward into more of a striking position‚ because Modise can slot into his current role. Also‚ with the recent injury to (Aubrey) Ngoma‚ we wanted to bring in somebody with experience who could maintain that high level in the team which we set last year. We need to do this because we want to be in the hunt for the league title‚ that has to be our aim this season,” Comitis concluded.